Comparing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mesoblast alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25 BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,385.51%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 67.49 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -5.09 BioAtla $250,000.00 549.37 -$95.40 million ($2.77) -1.33

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23% BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03%

Summary

BioAtla beats Mesoblast on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.