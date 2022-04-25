Comparing My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.08% -383.80% 10.66% My Size -8,030.54% -168.43% -134.32%

Oracle has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oracle and My Size’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.02 $13.75 billion $2.61 29.20 My Size $130,000.00 61.28 -$10.52 million ($0.84) -0.37

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oracle and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 3 15 7 0 2.16 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $93.43, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 537.15%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Oracle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oracle beats My Size on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About My Size (Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

