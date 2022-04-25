Comparing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 19.14% 18.45% 13.42% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $317.90 million 3.61 $71.41 million $1.36 19.39 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,607.28 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.38

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meridian Bioscience and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID and BreathTek brand. This segment also offers respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry products for LeadCare test kits for the detection of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.