Comparing Waterdrop (WDH) & The Competition

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.90% 2.83%

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.24 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 25.83

Waterdrop’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waterdrop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 273 1146 1252 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 448.10%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

