ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.