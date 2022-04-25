ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $129.00 at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

