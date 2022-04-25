Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 53.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 59.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

