Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.05. 1,666,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.