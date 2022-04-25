Constellation Brands (STZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $213.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results benefited from continued growth in the beer business and robust consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from continued strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Growth in the Power Brands along with gains from consumer-driven innovation initiatives led to the organic sales growth for the wine & spirits segment in the quarter. The company raised comparable EPS view for fiscal 2022. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, softness in wine and spirits business and Canopy-related costs remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2022.”

3/17/2022 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.72. 5,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $231.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Get Constellation Brands Inc alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.