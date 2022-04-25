Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $11,601.66 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $11,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 376,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,776.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. 161,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.