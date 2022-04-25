Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Susquehanna

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

NYSE:CLR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

