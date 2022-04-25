Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.
CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.
NYSE:CLR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.
In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 237.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.
About Continental Resources (Get Rating)
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
