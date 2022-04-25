Contrasting Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Energizer and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.75 $160.90 million $2.00 15.82 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energizer and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 2 3 0 2.60 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $40.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.10%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.09% 67.03% 4.85% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

Summary

Energizer beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

