Contrasting Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Magnite $468.41 million 3.13 $70,000.00 ($0.03) -368.88

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Path Acquisition and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00

Magnite has a consensus price target of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 146.62%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Magnite 0.01% 5.85% 1.94%

Summary

Magnite beats Golden Path Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition (Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.