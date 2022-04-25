Contrasting NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and InfuSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 3.26 -$2.28 million ($0.42) -9.17 InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.45 $1.42 million $0.07 103.14

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -27.65% -14.83% -13.10% InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroMetrix and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats NeuroMetrix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

