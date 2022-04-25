Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%.

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 39,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,912. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

