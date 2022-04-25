ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.24).

CTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,541.76).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 216.80 ($2.82) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

