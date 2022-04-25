Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Filo Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

