Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ opened at $1.11 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

