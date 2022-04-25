Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.50 million and a P/E ratio of -53.13. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

