Cormark Weighs in on Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

