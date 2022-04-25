CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,891. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

