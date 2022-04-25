Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

