Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446 in the last 90 days. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

