Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

