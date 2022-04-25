Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.43.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $567.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $365.29 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.