Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.96 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

