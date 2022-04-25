Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

