Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

