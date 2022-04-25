Cowen Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

DAR stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

