Cowen Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.