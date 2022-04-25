Cowen Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $241.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.70.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.64 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.22 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.92. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

