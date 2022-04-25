Cowen Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Outperform

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.92. 3,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,556. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

