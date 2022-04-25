Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,253.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

