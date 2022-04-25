Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $104.94. 237,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,987. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

