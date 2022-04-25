Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,155 ($54.06).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,943 ($51.30). 3,062,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,738.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,776.06.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($49.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,759.09). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

