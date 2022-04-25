Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.50. 168,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,288. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

