Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. 614,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.