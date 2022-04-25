Credit Suisse Group Boosts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $20.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.