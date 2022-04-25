Credit Suisse Group Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $260.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.22 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

