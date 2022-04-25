Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.10. 1,035,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

