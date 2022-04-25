Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,252. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

