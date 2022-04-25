Credit Suisse Group Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $47.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $43.08 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.