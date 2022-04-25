Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €142.00 ($152.69) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.40 ($146.67).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP traded down €1.99 ($2.14) on Monday, hitting €97.57 ($104.91). The stock had a trading volume of 5,263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €100.51 and a 200-day moving average of €113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.