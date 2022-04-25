Credit Suisse Group Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to €142.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SAP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

