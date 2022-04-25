Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Lowered to $18.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.
CCAP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48.
In other news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
