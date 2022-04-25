Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Lowered to $18.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

CCAP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

