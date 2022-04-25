Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 408,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,609. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

