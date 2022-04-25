Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

4/18/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

4/14/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

4/14/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$20.00.

4/12/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

4/5/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Crescent Point Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

3/16/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

3/11/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,385,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.