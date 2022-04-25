Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,395. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

