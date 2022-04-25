Crew Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crew Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$748.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Insiders sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

